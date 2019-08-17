The CIF-Southern Section announced division assignments for the fall sports season based on the teams’ postseason performances the past two seasons.
Girls volleyball
•Ayala: Division 4.
•Chino: Division 7.
•Chino Hills: Division 3.
•Don Lugo: Division 6
•Ontario Christian: Division 3 (Ontario Christian won the Division 5 title last season).
Football
•Ayala: Division 6.
•Chino: Division 13.
•Chino Hills: Division 5.
•Don Lugo: Division 7.
•Ontario Christian: Division 11.
Cross country
•Ayala: Division 1.
•Chino: Division 3.
•Chino Hills: Division 1.
•Don Lugo: Division 3.
•Ontario Christian: Division 5.
Girls tennis
•Ayala: Division 1.
•Chino: Division 4.
•Chino Hills: Division 5.
•Don Lugo: Division 5.
•Ontario Christian: Division 5.
Boys water polo
•Ayala: Division 4.
•Chino: Division 5.
•Chino Hills: Division 3.
•Don Lugo: Division 5.
•Ontario Christian (does not field a boys’ water polo team).
