In 2002, Karen and Richard Firman decided to open a music store.
Mr. Firman was guided by his passion for music and teaching and the pair wanted to partner with local schools to create a more musical community in Chino.
And KYR Music has been doing just that since it was opened.
The full-line music store is open all week, providing music enthusiasts young and old with quality equipment and lessons.
KYR carries high quality band and orchestra instruments, such as Yamaha, Jupitar, Selmer, Mapex and Classical strings. Fans of rock and roll can find what they need as well, thanks to a selection of Washburn, James Neligan, Takamine and Singletouch custom guitars.
In addition to operating the store, the Firman family can be found at almost every major musical event in the area either as sponsors or spectators. The store has been opened as early as 6 a.m. to accommodate local schools in dire need of supplies. Mr. Firman has even been known to hand deliver a pair of mallets minutes before a performance when a pair has been broken. The store is decorated with pictures from local high schools that have been sent in as gratitude for the work the Firmans do.
For anyone interested in starting a musical journey of their own, KYR music will offer all those who mention this ad to save $50 when you sign up for two months or more of music lessons.
Anyone who purchases a band instrument can also receive a free month of lessons.
KYR is located at 14560 Pipeline Ave, Chino. For information call 597-0750 or visit www.kyrmusic.com.
