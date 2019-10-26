At facelogic Spa, Chino Hills, we offer affordable luxury skincare treatments.
We have been serving the community for more than 13 years.
The owners, Desiree Agan and Judy Martinez, have been licensed estheticians for 10 years and became owners of facelogic Spa, Chino Hills in November 2012. Desiree, Judy and their team are constantly staying updated and educated on the top skincare products and treatments. Having leaders in the industry has made facelogic Spa, Chino Hills the success it is today.
Our licensed estheticians/Skincare Therapists are passionate, and our clients aren’t just people, they are OUR family. We build relationships with our clients to make them feel comfortable, trust our expertise and give them an amazing experience with the best results in skincare.
We offer an Affordable Luxury Program which allows you to become a member. As a member, you will receive a Signature Facial every month at a discounted price, retail discounts and savings on additional services.
We service our clients in zero-gravity chairs which instantly relaxes your body, and if that isn’t enough, all facials include an upper body massage. Not only do we strive to give you beautiful, healthy, youthful skin, you will relax, be pampered and stress free.
Our male clientele is also growing rapidly, and we have services just for teens. Our main focus during a Teen Facial is to educate our youth on how important it is to be on a healthy skincare routine.
We carry Lira Clinical and Shir-Oganics. Lira Clinical is a medical-grade skincare line which includes Professional Chemical Peel Treatments that resurface the skin and our Shir-Organincs line contains all-natural and organic ingredients. All of our products are professional products in which only licensed professionals are allowed to carry. You won’t find any of our products at department stores or other retail beauty stores.
The key to purchasing products is for a professional Skin Care Therapist to prescribe a correct skincare regimen customized to your skin, helping you achieve optimal results. With our variety of professional products, we aim to target ALL skin types and conditions. We only choose the best AND healthiest ingredients in all of our products for YOUR skin.
Our most popular service is our Microdermabrasion Treatment. Our first-time guests can experience this amazing deal for only $65 (a value of $129). In addition to the treatment, you will receive a facial and upper body massage.
We also offer Organic Spray tan by South Seas, which are tanning products used on many television shows, including “Dancing with the Stars.” Our spray tan artists will give you a natural-looking glow all year long.
Our main goal at facelogic Spa, Chino Hills is to offer amazing services with beautiful results at an affordable price because everyone deserves to feel beautiful. Our clients are constantly telling us that the service they receive with us is the one thing they look forward to all month and we think everyone deserves this special treatment.
Thank you for voting us as your #1 Spa for 2018 and again in 2019, where all your facial skincare concerns and needs are met. We look forward to pampering you.
