“A Christmas Carol,” the story of a miserable miser who hates Christmas but has a change of heart after a visit by three ghosts, will be presented by the Chino Community Theatre on weekends Nov. 30 to Dec. 21 at the Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 7th St., Chino.
The production of the Charles Dicken story is the same that was presented in 2014 by the theatre group. It will be directed by Jeff Deards, Jr.
Performances are: 8 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21; and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21. Performances at 8 p.m. Dec. 8 and 15 are already sold out.
Tickets are $18 for general admission and $15 for students and seniors.
Reserving seats in advance is recommended through SeatYourself at chinocommu nitytheatre.org. Information: 590-1149.
