As a great cappuccino calls for quality milk and exceptional shots of espresso, the results of our John & Jack real estate partnership are only possible with each of us bringing our unique strengths together.
This award requires shining the spotlight somewhere other than myself. Imagine Mr. Peanut Butter making sure Mr. Jelly is recognized as they are voted “Best Sandwich Spread”. As I thank you all, I must also accusingly point all my fingers at my partner John Balsz. As John handles every facet of our day-to-day client matters, I’m responsible for all aspects of marketing. Working with us, our families often remark, “The two of you are so different, yet work perfectly together!” To my best partner & friend, THANKS John! And also to his wife Michelle, daughter Lauren & son Brandon. (If you don’t see the family resemblance, let’s just say I’m adopted.)
To our thousands of families (and your furry friends): For welcoming me month after year when I unexpectedly ring your doorbell, THANK YOU. For the waves, smiles, handshakes and hugs, THANK YOU. For trusting us to serve so many of you, THANK YOU. For learning moments when we could have done better, THANK YOU still. For defending us in our absence, THANK YOU. For inviting me into your happy life events, THANK YOU. For the privilege of my goofy side to bring you smiles & laughs, THANK YOU. For opening your hearts to share your difficult moments, THANK YOU.
And while the title of “Best” changes hands, what will never change is how BLESSED I am to have all of you in my life.
Of all the doors in town, there’s one that has always welcomed me home. To my wife Hedy, who has put up with me in some way since second grade: For your love, support & the tastiest home-cooked meals, THANK YOU.
PS. You too, Cooper. For your free mascot & face-licking services, WOOF WOOF!
