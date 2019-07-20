Eight state-funded preschool programs that start Aug. 9 in the Chino area are accepting enrollment from low-income families who meet eligibility requirements.
The program is designed to help children develop social, emotional, cognitive, creative, language, and physical capabilities within a hands-on learning environment.
Morning and afternoon sessions are offered three hours a day, Monday through Friday.
Classes in Chino are at the following elementary schools: Anna Borba, 4980 Riverside Drive; Alicia Cortez, 12750 Carissa Ave.; Doris Dickson, 3930 Pamela Drive; E.J. Marshall, 12045 Telephone Ave.; and Newman, 4150 Walnut Ave. Classes are also offered at Levi Dickey Elementary, 2840 Parco Ave., Ontario.
In Chino Hills, classes are at Chaparral Elementary, 4849 Bird Farm Road.
Eligibility forms in English and Spanish are available at sbcss.k12.ca.us. From the home page, select student services then state preschool.
Information: 387-8517.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.