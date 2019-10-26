Five years in a row!! Wow!! New York Pizzeria couldn’t be prouder of this accomplishment, as it is YOU, the customer that has honored NYP with this award.
Since opening in 1984, New York Pizzeria has seen many changes. Businesses have come and gone in NYP’s shopping center, new shopping centers have been built all around Chino, dairys have left the city, and the population has doubled. With all these changes, one thing has remained constant -- New York Pizzeria’s commitment to good food served by an amazing staff is unparalleled.
In March, New York Pizzeria celebrated 35 years of serving the wonderful community of Chino! Plans for a possible expansion with an elegant craft cocktail lounge are on the horizon.
Thanks to our loyal customers, NYP is looking forward to the next 35 years. New York Pizzeria is built to last.
If you’re new to the community, or if you’re a long time resident, come to NYP and experience the warmth of the atmosphere and the great food. The experienced staff is determined to make New York Pizzeria your favorite spot!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.