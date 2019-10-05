Casa Colina Hospital announced that it is a recipient of the Healthgrades 2019 Patient Safety Excellence AwardTM. The award recognizes excellence in safeguarding patients from serious, potentially preventable complications during their hospital stay.
This distinction places Casa Colina Hospital among the top 10% of hospitals reporting patient safety data as evaluated by Healthgrades, the leading online resource for information about physicians and hospitals.
Casa Colina Hospital receives approximately 3,000 inpatients annually.
The rating examines 14 serious complications that could occur during or after procedures as defined by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, including bedsores, respiratory failure and hip fracture.
“Casa Colina Hospital and Centers for Healthcare is proud to be recognized by Healthgrades, and we will continue to prioritize patient safety as we strive to lead and define excellence in specialized medical and rehabilitative care,” said Felice L. Loverso, Casa Colina CEO and President.
Healthgrades also named Casa Colina Hospital a Five-Star Recipient in the “Treatment of Pneumonia” and “Total Knee Replacement” categories. These five-star ratings indicate Casa Colina Hospital’s clinical outcomes in these categories are significantly better than expected.
Originally located in Chino, Casa Colina was founded in 1938 when Frances Eleanor Smith opened a treatment center for children with polio and other crippling diseases in the former residence of Boys’ Republic founder Margaret Fowler.
Casa Colina Hospital and Centers for Healthcare relocated to Pomona in 1960 and is now home to a broad continuum of medical-surgical and rehabilitative care.
Visit www.casacolina.org to learn more.
