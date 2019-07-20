Many children are natural-born students who take to their academics like ducks to water. Others may not catch on as quickly as their parents desire.
Every student has unique learning requirements, and sometimes all it takes is some one-on-one intervention with an experienced tutor to turn the academic tide.
The National Tutoring Association reports that the number of individuals offering private tutoring has increased dramatically in recent years, which can make finding a tutor challenging.
It also means parents may face stiff competition in regard to procuring the services of qualified tutors. But parents can employ various strategies to improve their chances of finding skilled tutors to work with their children.
●Specify what you need done. The more clearly you define what you and your child hope to gain from individualized instruction, the more capably you can zero in on a tutor who will meet those needs effectively. Some students need reinforcement for testing, while others may struggle with a particular skill set. The more specific you are when illustrating your needs, the more likely you are to find someone who can help address those areas that need improving.
●Seek recommendations. Ask around for recommendations from other parents or educators. Speak with school personnel to find out if someone on staff may tutor in his or her off hours.
●Try a favorite teacher. Many students may have a favorite teacher, past or present, with whom they developed a rapport. If your child fits that mold, contact this teacher to see if he or she tutors students on the side.
●Call the library. Many times high school or college students offer free or reduced-rate tutoring at local libraries. These sessions can be just as beneficial to young students as sessions with professional tutors.
●Consider a tutoring center. Nationally-recognized tutoring organizations can be invaluable to students struggling with their studies. Explore the cost options of one-on-one sessions versus small group instruction.
●Look for specialized tutors. Certain tutors specialize in certain subjects or skills. Lean toward those tutors for advanced lessons in tricky subjects like math and science.
Upon hiring a tutor, give it a few lessons to see if the tutor clicks with your child. Set benchmarks for success that the tutor can work toward. If the relationship is not working, start the process over.
