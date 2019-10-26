Casa Sanchez Restaurant’s regulars know a good thing when they eat it
Inland Empire residents know that if they want great Mexican food served by friendly staff members, they only have to go to Casa Sanchez in Ontario to get both.
The restaurant on Mountain Avenue, just north of the 60 Freeway has been offering fine, homemade food for nearly 27 years.
They specialize in it all: enchiladas, taquitos, fajitas, flautas, and seafood.
Owner Serafina Sanchez says his establishment’s mission has always been to provide its customers with authentic Mexican cuisine in a warm and friendly atmosphere.
Casa Sanchez’s menu includes a wide variety of appetizers, soups, combination plates and specialty platters.
And for diners in the mood for breakfast, the restaurant serves carnitas and eggs, huevos rancheros and other morning favorites.
Lunch specials are available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.
“Our business has been built on our regulars,” Sanchez said. “Many people have been coming here since we opened. Some were just kids at the time and now they come in with families of their own.”
Casa Sanchez Restaurant is located at 2264 S. Mountain Ave., Ontario, CA. Information: (909) 983-2826, www.casasan chezontario.com.
