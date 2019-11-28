From students at Good Earth Montesssori School in Chino Hills:
Fried Noodles, sandwiches, SpaghettiOs and water — Amare B., 4, of Chino Hills.
Chocolate pie, mac and cheese and goldish crackers — Aiden C., 5, of Chino Hills.
Cake, pizza, spaghetti and Gatorade – Landon D., 4, of Chino Hills.
Scrambled eggs, candy apples and fruit punch – Angel G., 4, of Chino Hills.
Chicken dogs (chicken inside hot dog buns) and lemonade —Luke R., 4, of Chino Hills.
