We would like to thank our readers for once again, choosing our practice as Best Optometry in the area.
As part of the Inland Empire and surrounding community, it is a privilege to be the neighborhood eye care provider and help improve lives with the gift of sight for more than 35 years.
Inland Family Optometry is committed to serve families in a personal and friendly environment with quality care. Dr. Tran and her associates Dr. Dale Edelson, Dr. Aileen Jacob, Dr. Christina La and Dr. Abigayle Gutierrez, believe that early intervention and prevention is the best method to maintain excellent vision.
Our team of experienced doctors and staff work closely with children of all ages and families to insure proper eye health and optimal vision. They see their patients as part of our family and their satisfaction is the only measurement of our success.
Individuals benefit from our services not just for their visual acuity but from early detection of serious health problems such as diabetes, high blood pressure and risk of stroke, based on the appearance of delicate blood vessels and other structures within the eye.
There are times when individuals come into our office for their routine eye exam, just expecting to be corrected with glasses or contacts, but the optometrist ends up finding other possible medical issues or even neurological conditions.
In addition, many school-aged children benefit from getting their eye exam due to vision problems that can affect their learning. Good vision is essential for children to reach their full academic potential. It’s been widely stated that roughly 80 percent of what children learn in school is presented visually, and vision problems can have a profound effect on learning. Early detection of visual issues can address or prevent learning issues among school-aged children.
These are just a few examples of how families benefit from our business.
Make an appointment with our office eyecare provider today to optimize vision and eye health for you and your family.
We have two locations: Chino, 5250 Philadelphia St., suite D, Chino, CA. 91710, call 909-628-1226; and 8977 Foothill Blvd., suite C, Rancho Cucamonga, CA. 91730, call 909-987-4919.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.