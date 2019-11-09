Ayala, Chino Hills, Ontario Christian advance in CIF-SS football playoffs

Three Chino Valley high school football teams advanced to next week’s CIF-Southern Section quarterfinals after first-round victories Friday night.
Ayala, the No. 1-team in Division 6, defeated Los Osos, 42-28, for its first postseason victory since 2008, and Chino Hills High took to the road and defeated Mayfair High in Lakewood, 42-12, in a Division 5 game.
Ontario Christian High advanced in Division 11 with a 41-14 home win against Riverside Poly, and Don Lugo High had its season end with a 40-20 loss to Burbank at the Don Lugo High stadium.
Friday, Nov. 15 (2nd-round schedule)
Crespi (7-4, Angelus League champ) at Ayala (11-0, Palomares League champion).
Culver City (11-0, Ocean League champion, No. 1-ranked team in Div. 5) at Chino Hills (6-5, third-place Baseline League).
Ontario Christian (9-2, second-place Ambassador League) at Marina High (9-2, Big 4 League champion), which plays its home games at Westminster High.
Friday, Nov. 8 (first-round results)
Ayala 42, Los Osos 28
Ayala’s Matthew Munoz scored on runs of 16- and 65-yards and quarterback Cole McCain tossed touchdown passes to Andrew Aguilar and Gilbert Duran in the Bulldogs’ win over the Grizzlies. Derrick McMillan returned an interception for a touchdown and Jacob Badawi scored on a 3-yard run for Ayala, which is 11-0 for the first time in school history.
Chino Hills 42, Mayfair 12
Chino Hills High quarterback Matthew Geeting threw five touchdown passes and Rayce Thornton ran for a touchdown for the Huskies, which has won four of their last five games.
Geeting, a junior, hit David Espinoza and James Murillo twice each on touchdowns and added one to Austin Urena in the victory.
The Huskies led 28-6 at the half.
Ontario Christian 41, Riverside Poly 14
Ontario Christian’s Maxwell Watkins ran for four touchdowns (4-, 32-, 2- and 97-yards) and Tyler Ford added a pair of touchdowns on runs of 18- and 16-yards in the Knights’ win over Riverside Poly.
The Knights improved to 9-2 on the season.
Burbank 40, Don Lugo 20
Don Lugo running back Gary Garcia scored on pair of 1-yard touchdown runs and quarterback Johnnie Valdez hit JoJo Galindo on a 14-yard touchdown pass, but the Conquistadores (4-7) had their season end with a 20-point loss to Burbank.
Don Lugo and Burbank have played each other three times in the CIF-Southern Section playoffs in the past four years with Burbank winning in 2016 and 2019 and Don Lugo winning in 2017.
