The 12U Blackdogs baseball team captured the USSSA MLK Select 30 Tournament title. Team members are Kyle Henderson, Dylan Sandoval, Rene Moran, Julian Delgado, Mikey Lara, Brian Vu, Julius Ybarra, Aiden Esparza, Michael DeLucca, Jacob Smith, Nico Hamilton, Coach Houston Hernandez, Coach Jesse Lara, Jeremy Lee, Ethan McNeil and Coach Dave Hamilton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.