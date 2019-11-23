Girls cross country teams from Ayala, Chino and Chino Hills, the boys’ team from Ontario Christian and Don Lugo’s Aariana Amezcua will compete today (Nov. 23) in the CIF-Southern Section Finals at Riverside Cross Country Course.
Top teams and individual runners from today’s race will advance to the CIF State Meet, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 30 at Woodward Park in Fresno.
Tickets for today’s meet are $10 general admission and $5 for high school students with school identification and children ages 5 to 13. Parking is $10.
The Riverside Cross Country Course is located at 1011 Orange St., Riverside, north of the 60 Freeway.
Chino High girls and Don Lugo’s Amezuca will compete in the Division 3 race at 8:05 a.m.
Ontario Christian boys will run in the Division 5 race at 9:25 a.m., followed by the Ayala and Chino Hills high girls’ teams in the Division 1 race at 9:45 a.m.
At last week’s CIF-Southern Section Preliminaries at the Riverside Cross Country Course, Chino High girls placed ninth out of 19 teams in the Division 3, Heat 1 race.
Mia Chavez took second overall and Alexis Wachowski placed 41st for the Cowgirls.
Amezcua, a freshman, placed fifth overall in the Division 3, Heat 2 race in 18:45.6 to advance as an individual for today’s finals.
Ayala High girls took fourth in the Division 1, Heat 1 race. Shaina Berk and Emily Garcia placed ninth and 15th, respectively, for the Bulldogs.
Chino Hills High girls, who are without state finalist Jacqueline Duarte because of injury, placed fourth in the Division 1, Heat 2 race with Lauren Jauregui taking 14th overall for the Huskies.
Ontario Christian boys team placed fifth in the Division 5, Heat 2 race, led by Aidan Vorster’s fifth-place finish and John-Mark Mendoza taking 17th..
The Ayala and Chino high school boys’ teams, the Ontario Christian girls’ team and Chino Hills High’s Mason Ma qualified for the Preliminaries meet but did not advance to today’s finals. Ayala boys placed 10th and Ma placed 52nd in the Division 1, Heat 3 race, Chino High took 14th in the Division 3, Heat 2 race and Ontario Christian girls placed 10th in the Division 5, Heat 1 race.
