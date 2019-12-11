Chino Pegasus Baseball team won the 2019 Cranberry Classic Tournament. Team members are Manager Marcus Munoz, Isaac Medina, Jayden Ruiz, Colton Fox, Sammy Uriarte, David Arias, Marcus Munoz, Apolo Yonemoto, Coach Jorge Arias, Ernesto Hernandez, Gavyn Alfaro, Joseph Valencia and Aidan Erlandsen. Not pictured are Coach Jose Hernandez and Esteban Ruiz.
