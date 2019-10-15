The Ontario Christian High girls volleyball team secured its second straight Ambassador League title with Tuesday's 25-3, 25-4, 25-13 victory over Woodcrest Christian (5-21, 1-12) on senior night inside the Ontario Christian gym.
Ontario Christian, the defending CIF-Southern Section Division 5 and CIF State Division 3 champion, improved to 27-3 overall, 13-0 in league with one game remaining on its schedule, a Thursday, Oct. 17 game at Loma Linda Academy.
Peyton Tazelaar recorded a game-high 14 kills with 10 digs and two aces and Jenna Holmes finished with 12 kills, 14 digs and six aces for Ontario Christian, the No. 1-ranked team in Division 3 by the CIF-Southern Section.
Giselle Vogel, a Baylor University recruit, had three kills, 20 assists and two aces and Selena Balderas added 11 digs and three aces. Senior Katherine Millo had six kills and an ace for Ontario Christian.
Playoff brackets in girls' volleyball will be released at noon Saturday, Oct. 19 at cifss.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.