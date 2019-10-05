Chino High sophomore Mia Chavez ran a time of 18 minutes, 54 seconds to win her second Mt. Baldy League meet of the season Thursday afternoon at Bonelli Park in San Dimas.
The Cowgirls placed fourth in the team race and Don Lugo High took fifth.
Chaffey High won the race, Ontario High took second and Diamond Bar placed third. Montclair High does not field a girls’ varsity team. Chavez, the defending Mt. Baldy League champion, won Thursday’s race by 11 seconds.
In boys varsity, Diamond Bar placed first, followed by Ontario, Chaffey, Chino, Don Lugo and Montclair. Chino’s Rodrigo Aguilera was sixth and Kristian Kimberlin took seventh.
Individual results
Chino High varsity girls
Mia Chavez, first, 18:54.3; Megan Mirolla, 10th, 20:32.0; Alexis Wachowski, 13th, 20:55.5; Allison Gutierrez, 22nd, 22:09.0; Sarah Cuevas-Molina, 28th, 24:22.1; Alyssa Trejo, 30th, 26:05.6.
Don Lugo varsity girls
Aariana Amezcua, fifth, 19:36.6; Yasmine Lara, 23rd, 22:09.3; Nicole Boskovich, 26th, 23:39.9; Rebecca Figueroa, 27th, 24:18.5; Samantha Dominguez, 29th, 24:30.3.
Chino High varsity boys
Rodrigo Aguilera, sixth, 17:00.0; Kristian Kimberlin, seventh, 17:00.0; Joveth Carrasco, 17th, 17:30.2; Cesar Hernandez, 24th, 18:05.1; Xzavian Ochoa, 31st, 18:33.8.
Don Lugo varsity boys
Robbie Valdez, 21st, 17:50.3; Christopher Sanchez, 22nd, 17:57.2; Anthony Flores, 23rd, 18:00.4; Haden Garcia, 27th, 18:24.2; Ricky Villanueva, 28th, 18:27.0; Mark Hamilton, 29th, 18:31.1; Asif Akrim, 34th, 18:48.6.
Team scores: Diamond Bar 34. Ontario 36, Montclair 50, Don Lugo 111, Chaffey 122, Chino no team score.
Don Lugo individuals: Andrea Rodriguez, 16th, 25:26.5; Maddy Ramirez, 18th, 26:15.7; Fatima Dorado, 26th, 28:14.6; Sophia Magno-Garcia, 28th, 29:48.5; Elizabeth Mendoza, 29:52.6.
Chino individuals: none.
Junior varsity boys
Team scores: Ontario 29, Diamond Bar 41, Don Lugo 66, Montclair 106, Chaffey 112, Chino no team score.
Don Lugo individuals: Jordan Berkley, fourth, 18:51.8; Javier Muniz, 10th, 19:22.7; James Rodriguez, 12th, 19:37.2; Jason Escalera, 13th, 19:38.2; Erik Silva, 20:33.0; Edward Lopez, 36th, 21:02.6; Angel Padilla, 42nd, 21:15.6; Fabio Bernardino, 53rd, 22:06.2.
Chino individuals: Darren Hernandez, 45th, 21:30.5; Bayron Vasquez, 60th, 23:39.5.
