Football
Sept. 27 games (played after Champion press time)
Ayala (4-0) at Brea Olinda (3-1); Hesperia (3-1) at Chino (2-2); California (4-1) at Don Lugo (0-4). Chino Hills (2-3) and Ontario Christian (4-1), bye weeks.
Sept. 20 results
Chino Hills 33, Charter Oak 0
Chino Hills High quarterback Matthew Geeting finished 16 of 24 for 202 yards and three touchdowns and running back Rayce Thornton had 12 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown in the Huskies’ shutout win over Charter Oak. Isiah Carl, Ian Bateman and David Espinoza each caught a touchdown pass and Carl, Tucker Belville and Austin Urena had one interception each in the shutout win.
Frosh score: Chino Hills 20, Charter Oak 20.
Ontario Christian 54, Valley Christian 14
Ontario Christian’s Daniel Serna and Alexander Terriquez ran for two touchdowns apiece and Trent Englebrecht caught two touchdown passes in the Knights’ 40-point win over Valley Christian High of Cerritos. Tyler Ford (six carries, 108 yards) and Maxwell Watkins (nine carries, 114 yards) each had a touchdown for Ontario Christian in the victory.
Junior varsity score: Ontario Christian 28, Valley Christian 6.
Patriot 27, Chino 14
Chino’s Joseph DeJulia had 11 carries for 91 yards and two touchdowns in the Cowboys’ loss to Patriot. Sebastian Salazar added six carries for 81 yards and John DeJulia caught four passes for 84 yards for Chino.
Cross country
Baseline League
Results of the meet held Tuesday at Red Hill Park, Alta Loma
Team scores (girls): Chino Hills 23, Etiwanda 78, Rancho Cucamonga 86, Upland 94, Los Osos 100, St. Lucy’s 125.
Chino Hills individuals: Jacqueline Duarte, first, 18:48.1; Lauren Jauregui, second, 18:57.9; Jenna Gallegos, fourth, 19:25.0; Karis Brown, sixth, 20:12.5; Miranda McGarry, 10th, 20:35.7.
Team scores (boys): Rancho Cucamonga 47, Damien 61, Etiwanda 71, Upland 78, Chino Hills 111, Los Osos 132.
Chino Hills individuals: Mason Ma, 10th, 16:44.4; Tyson Musser, 17th, 17:02.0; Noah Chavez, 27th, 17:38.5; Jacob Montenegro, 28th, 17:43.3; Seth Romero, 29th, 17:43.3.
Girls junior varsity team scores: Chino Hills 20, Rancho Cucamonga 59, Etiwanda 67, Los Osos 93, Upland 157, St. Lucy’s 159.
Boys junior varsity team scores: Chino Hills 30, Rancho Cucamonga 54, Etiwanda 74, Upland 96, Damien 140, Los Osos 151.
Ambassador League
Results of Tuesday’s meet at Agate Park, Riverside
Team scores (girls): Linfield Christian 21, Woodcrest Christian 60, Aquinas 75, Ontario Christian 78.
Ontario Christian individuals: Elsa Chen, 14th, 22:55.8; Alysa Calderon, 16th, 23:29.4; Ashlyn Noreen, 18th, 23:40.9; Francesca Schmidt, 19th, 23:48.6; Analisa Burman, 20th, 23:58.9.
Team scores (boys): Woodcrest Christian 31, Linfield Christian 46, Ontario Christian 67, Arrowhead Christian 129, Aquinas 132, Loma Linda Academy 136
Ontario Christian individuals: Aidan Vorster, second, 16:05.8; John-Mark Mendoza, third, 16:15.9; Mitchell Windsor, 16th, 18:24.2; Gage Messick, 23rd, 18:43.0; Mario Balderas, 26th, 18:55.3.
Girls volleyball
Palomares League
Ayala defeats Colony 25-11, 25-15, 27-25
Ayala’s Savannah Medrano recorded 17 kills and Brooke Bishop added 10 kills Wednesday in the Bulldogs’ straight-sets win over Colony. Savannah VanVeldhuizen served five aces and Maddie Verdugo had four kills for Ayala.
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian defeats Loma Linda Academy 25-14, 25-11, 25-16
Ontario Christian improved to 17-1 overall, 7-0 in league with Tuesday’s straight-sets win. Payton Tazelaar had a game-high 11 kills and Selena Balderas had 11 digs for Ontario Christian.
Junior varsity score: Ontario Christian defeats Loma Linda Academy 25-17, 25-17.
Ontario Christian defeats Western Christian 25-7, 25-2, 25-7
The Knights went to 16-1 by defeating Western Christian High Monday.
Mt. Baldy League
Don Lugo defeats Diamond Bar 25-17, 22-25, 25-20, 25-20
Don Lugo’s Ellie Garcia had 19 kills and three aces and Breanna DeAnglelis finished with 13 kills and five aces in the Conquistadores’ win Monday over Diamond Bar. Nicole Boskovich recorded eight aces, Celeste Vasquez had five aces, Marissa Martinez finished with 23 digs and Capri Salmon had 20 assists for Don Lugo.
Montclair defeats Chino 20-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-12
The Cowgirls fell to 3-8 overall, 1-4 in league with Monday’s loss to the Cavaliers.
Junior varsity score: Chino defeats Montclair 25-19, 25-17.
Freeway Games, Santiago High in Corona
Ontario Christian High scores from last weekend’s tournament: Murrieta Valley defeats Ontario Christian 25-20, 25-23 (Gold Division, championship game); Ontario Christian defeats Santiago 25-18, 25-21; Ontario Christian defeats Xavier Prep 25-13, 25-19; Ontario Christian defeats Etiwanda 25-12, 25-18; Ontario Christian defeats Canyon Springs 25-3, 25-16; Ontario Christian defeats Centennial 25-17, 25-10.
Girls tennis
Palomares League
Claremont 11, Ayala 7
Ayala’s Katelyn Vu won two singles matches and the doubles team of Megan Chung and Phylicia Valdez won three matches Tuesday in the Bulldogs’ loss to Claremont.
Junior varsity score: Claremont 12, Ayala 6.
Mt. Baldy League
Diamond Bar 16, Chino 2
Chino singles winners from Tuesday’s match: Alexis Breceda (6-2).
Doubles winners: Sharon Le and Maya Bandak (6-3).
Boys water polo
Palomares League
Claremont 18, Ayala 9
The Bulldogs fell to a 5-6 overall and 0-1 league record with Tuesday’s loss to Claremont.
Junior varsity score: Claremont 16, Ayala 8.
Frosh score: Claremont 6, Ayala 5.
Nonleague
Don Lugo 15, Los Amigos 7
The Conquistadores’ victory Tuesday improved the team’s record to 4-5.
Valley View 19, Chino 6
Richard Becerra, Jacob Ramos and Dominick Mendoza scored two goals apiece for Chino Wednesday in the Cowboys; loss to Valley View.
Junior varsity score: Valley View 21, Chino 6.
Etiwanda 17, Chino 5
Chino’s Antonio Lopez had three goals and an assist and Richard Becerra and Jacob Ramos each added a goal and an assist in the Cowboys’ loss Tuesday to the Eagles.
Ethan Villanueva scored a game-high eight goals and Angel Hernandez scored five goals to lead Etiwanda.
Junior varsity score: Etiwanda 17, Chino 0.
Valencia 7, Don Lugo 5
Don Lugo fell to a 3-5 record with Monday’s loss to Valencia High of Placentia.
Bull Run Tournament
Chino Hills High scores from last weekend’s tournament: Temple City 14, Chino Hills 11; Schurr 19, Chino Hills 13; San Juan Hills 19, Chino Hills 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.