Chino High assistant track and field coach Jessica Parnell was promoted to head coach after two-year head coach Dr. Danny Colton stepped down, according to athletic director Michael Hinkle.
Jessica Parnell, the pole vaulters coach at Chino last season and a 2006 Chino High graduate, was promoted to head coach, he added.
Coach Parnell will also serve as this season’s junior varsity soccer coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.