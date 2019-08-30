Tonight's (Aug. 30) high school football scores:
Chino 13, Indian Springs 6
Diamond Ranch 28, Chino Hills 13
South Hills 35, Don Lugo 34
Temescal Canyon 22, Ontario Christian 14
Ayala, bye week.
Next week's games:
Don Lugo (0-2) at Tustin (0-2)
(7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5)
Diamond Ranch (1-1) at Ayala (1-0)
(7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6)
Artesia (1-1) at Chino (1-1)
(7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6)
Chino Hills (0-2) at Corona (0-2)
(7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6)
Ontario Christian (1-1) at Saddleback Valley Christian (1-1)
(6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 at JSerra HS in San Juan Capistrano).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.