Cross country runners from Ayala, Chino, Chino Hills, Don Lugo and Ontario Christian high schools will compete Friday or Saturday in the CIF-Southern Section Preliminaries at the Riverside Cross Country Course in Riverside.
The course is located at 1011 Orange St., north of the 60 Freeway.
Race information can be found at cifss.org.
Friday's schedule
Chino High girls, 9 a.m., Division 3, Heat 1
Don Lugo's Aariana Amezcua, 9:15 a.m., Division 3, Heat 2
Chino High boys, 9:55 a.m., Division 3, Heat 2
Ayala High girls, 10:05 a.m., Division 1, Heat 1
Chino Hills High girls, 10:15 a.m., Division 1, Heat 2
Ayala High boys, 11:15 a.m., Division 1, Heat 3
Chino Hills High's Mason Ma, 11:15 a.m., Division 1 Heat 3
Saturday's schedule
Ontario Christian High girls, 8:45 a.m., Division 5, Heat 1
Ontario Christian High boys, 9:54 a.m., Division 5, Heat 2
