Chino Hills High graduate Onyeka Okongwu scored 15 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in USC basketball’s 72-61 exhibition game victory over Villanova Oct. 18 at the Galen Center in Los Angeles.
Okongwu, who led Chino Hills High to CIF State Division 1 championships in each of the last two seasons, also had two blocks and a steal for USC.
“Onyeka had a dominant stretch to the second half,” said USC head coach Andy Enfield.
USC opens its regular season Tuesday, Nov. 5 at home against Florida A&M. Tip off is 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.