Make that four straight Milk Can Game victories for the Don Lugo High varsity football team.
And this year’s victory wasn’t easy.
The Conquistadores, who defeated Chino 35-0 in the 2018 game that was stopped with 1:50 left in the first half because of lightning, rallied from deficits of 7-0 and 14-7 to earn a 15-14 victory over Chino High in the 40th annual game, attended by nearly 4,000 people at the Don Lugo High stadium.
Don Lugo running back Gary Garcia scored on a 5-yard touchdown run and converted the two-point conversion with 10:57 left in the fourth quarter and the team’s defense was able to stop the Cowboys the rest of the way to get the one-point win.
“It was Coach Gano’s decision to go for two points,” said Don Lugo quarterback Joshua Cortinas, who was filling in for starting quarterback Johnnie Valdez because of injury. The victory gives Don Lugo its fourth straight win over the Cowboys, its fifth in the past six years and only its seventh victory since 1991.
Chino leads the all-time series dating back to 1980, 24-16.
The Cowboys, led by first-year head coach Joey LaRosa, came out firing on its first drive of the game.
It ended with a 36-yard touchdown catch by John DeJulia from quarterback Trey Harris, who was playing his first game in several weeks after healing from an injury.
With the extra-point, Chino led 7-0.
The score remained that way until early in the third quarter when Don Lugo was able to break the shut out. Jojo Galindo ran the second-half opening kickoff to inside the Chino 5-yard line, and a couple plays later, ran in a 1-yard touchdown, tying the game at 7-7 after the extra-point.
Chino regained the lead a few minutes later when running back Robert Gordon tossed a 25-yard touchdown pass to Luis Ramirez, giving the Cowboys a 14-7 lead.
Garcia’s touchdown and two-point conversion early in the fourth capped the game’s scoring.
Milk Can Game notes
•Don Lugo’s one-point victory was only the second time in 40 years the Milk Can Game was decided by one point (2015, Chino, 22-21 in 3OTs).
•The last time Don Lugo High won at least four straight games was in the early to mid 1980s when the Conquistadores won the first seven Milk Can games in the series.
