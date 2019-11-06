USC men’s basketball freshman Onyeka Okongwu, a 2019 Chino Hills High graduate, scored 20 points, pulled down 13 rebounds and tied a school record with eight blocks Tuesday night in the Trojans’ 77-48 victory over Florida A&M at the Galen Center in Los Angeles.
Okongwu was 9 of 13 from the field, playing 25 minutes in the Trojans’ season opener. USC hosted Portland Friday and will host South Dakota State at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12.
