Ayala High School’s Euna Lee shot an eight-over par 82 Tuesday at the CIF-Southern Section Individual Regionals at Western Hills Country Club in Chino Hills.
Newport Harbor High senior Kathy Tong won the event with a six-under 68 and Crean Lutheran’s Catherine Park took second with a five-under 69.
