Thirty-two teams will compete Friday, Sept. 6 and Saturday, Sept. 7 in the 27th annual Ayala High boys’ water polo varsity tournament with games scheduled for Los Flores Park in La Verne and Upland, Charter Oak and Rancho Cucamonga high schools.
Friday games will begin every 50 minutes, starting at 2 p.m.
On Saturday, games will begin at 8 a.m.
The Gold Division championship game is scheduled for 2:40 p.m. Saturday at Los Flores Park. The Silver Division title game is set for 2:40 p.m. at Charter Oak High.
This year’s field
Group A teams: Moreno Valley, Bonita, Fullerton and Sonora.
Group B teams: Hoover, San Marino, Montebello and La Habra.
Group C teams: Alta Loma, Temescal Canyon, Irvine and Yucaipa.
Group D teams: Rancho Cucamonga, Claremont, Chaparral and Upland.
Group E teams: Charter Oak, J.W. North, Ayala and Bonita “B”.
Group F teams: Elsinore, Ayala “B”, Rowland and Monrovia.
Group G teams: La Quinta, Arlington, Brea Olinda and Webb.
Group H teams: Los Altos, Great Oak, San Dimas and Rancho Cucamonga “B”.
Friday’s pool play groups
Group A and B: Los Flores Park, 3175 Bolling Ave., La Verne.
Group C and D: Upland High School, 565 11th St., Upland.
Group E and F: Charter Oak High School, 1430 E. Covina Blvd., Covina.
Group G and H: Rancho Cucamonga High School, 11801 Lark Drive, Rancho Cucamonga.
After pool play, teams will be sorted into Gold Division or Silver Division brackets for Saturday’s games.
Gold Division games will be played Los Flores Park and Upland High.
Silver Division Games will be played at Charter Oak and Rancho Cucamonga high schools.
Information: ayalasports.com.
