Ayala High graduates Steven Khan and Mikaela Ramirez were the top male and female runners July 18 at the annual Ayala alumni cross country race at Veterans Park in Chino Hills.
Khan, a 2017 graduate, is a junior at the University of California, Berkeley. He won the men’s 2.25-mile race in 11:53.95.
Ramirez, a 2019 graduate headed to the Indiana University, won the women’s 2.25-mile race in 13:07.74.
In the team standings, Ayala’s current boys’ team defeated the alumni team, 28-29 while the current girls’ team beat the Ayala alumni women, 20-43.
Final results
Ayala almuni (male): Khan, first, 11:53.95; Jacob Villegas, fourth, 12:23.46; Richard Szutu, fifth, 12:30.88; Jared Amancio, seventh, 12:44.24; Ryley Welch, 18th, 13:42.12; Micah Harrison, 27th, 15:22.49; Gabriel Cantu, 33rd, 15:56.35.
Ayala alumni (female): Ramirez, first, 13:07.74; Makena Morris, 15th, 17:14.62; Zen Hatcher, 20th, 18:07.92; Taylor Tokeshi, 22nd, 19:12.01; Jillian Gomez, 25th, 20:47.32.
Ayala current team (male, top 15 only): Yael Grimaldi, second, 12:05.51; Ko Akabori, third, 12:21.06; Austin Lemus, sixth, 12:34.75; Vincent Wood, eighth, 12:47.52; Harry Tang, ninth, 12:47.75; Sebastian Contreras, 10th, 12:51.03; Aidan Williamson, 111th, 13:01.00; Gabriel Cao, 12th, 13:05.23; Mateo Cole, 13th, 13:25.97; Jamie Navarro-Esparza, 14th, 13:29.64; Connor Stansfield, 15th, 13:31.07.
Ayala current team (female, top 15 only): Shaina Berk, second, 14:15.14; Megan Oh, third, 14:39.48; Emma Bialy, fourth, 14:54.51; Brianna King, fifth, 15:23.04; Olivia Gomez, sixth, 16:05.56; Sophia Byers, seventh, 16:18.52; Isabella Torres, eighth, 16:31.56; Rylie Parker, ninth, 16:33.07; Roxanne Ehrig, 10th, 16:33.07; Samantha Martinez, 11th, 16:53.93; Madison Bravo, 12th, 16:55.17; Ariel Lee, 13th, 17:04.22; Jessica Cantu, 14th, 17:05.94.
