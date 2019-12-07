Ontario Christian High graduate Annaka Jorgenson, the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 Player of the Year in 2018, was named the PacWest Conference women’s volleyball Freshman Player of the Year.
Jorgenson, a freshman at Azusa Pacific University, led the team with 311 kills during the regular season with a .223 hitting percentage, and had a season-high 21 kills in the Azusa Pacific’s win at the University of Hawai’i Hilo.
Jorgenson is the second Azusa Pacific player to earn the conference’s Freshman of the Year award. Azusa Pacific (26-4 overall, 20-2 in PacWest Conference) won the conference championship this season, ending the season on a 10-game winning streak.
