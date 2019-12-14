Chino Hills Flash team

Chino Hills Flash team members Denise Chen, Aariana Amezcua, Sierra De Los Rios, Baylin Polite, Paige Hansen, Izel Candia and Kennedy Duralde are among 38 Flash runners competing today (Dec. 14) at the USATF Junior Olympics cross country meet in Wisconsin. Other members are Grace Smith, Margot Evans, Giannah Johnson, Naleah Padilla, Tanya Godoy, Alexandra Smith, Avery Fallejo, Julianna Laurel, Kaelyn Joy Danao, Grace Ge, Samantha Signhi, Luis-Mateo Reyes, Gerhig Hansen, Josiah Johnson, Chanse Harisen, Maverick DeClark, Tirion Ge, Jonathan Sepulveda, Emily Ritter, Kaitlyn Smith, Maleah Johnson, Lauren Miller, Reese Duralde, Alexis Fallejo, Avery Bravo, Nadine Padilla, Dustin Widrig, Dylan Barriga, David Norris, Hunter Gillespie-Aubel and Nash Hansen. 

