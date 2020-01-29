Four Chino Valley high school girls’ basketball teams will take the court Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Glendora Shootout at Glendora High, 1600 E. Foothill Blvd.
Don Lugo (16-8 overall, 7-0 in the Mt. Baldy League) will take on Burroughs High of Burbank (19-5, 10-1 in Pacific League) at 10:30 a.m.
Ayala High (10-13, 3-3 in Palomares League) will take on La Salle of Pasadena (18-6, 3-3 in Camino Real League) at 4:30 p.m.
At 7:30 p.m., Chino High (17-7, 6-1 in Mt. Baldy League) will take on Ontario Christian (21-2, 11-0 in Ambassador League).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.