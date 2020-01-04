Youth instructional volleyball lessons will begin Monday, Jan. 6 at Chino Hills Community Park, 3280 Eucalytpus Ave., Chino Hills. The five-week course will conclude Monday, Feb. 10. Cost is $60. There is no class on Feb. 20, which is Martin Luther King day.
Children ages 8 to 10 can attend the beginner’s class from 3:50 to 4:45 p.m., and children 10 to 16 can attend the intermediate class from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m.
The league also offers its Youth Instructional Volleyball games Saturday mornings, starting Jan. 11.
The six-week league concludes Saturday, Feb. 22. Cost is $85.
A $10 materials fee is required on the first day of class. Beginner classes will take place from 9:40 to 10:55 a.m., followed by beginner-intermediate class from 10:45 to noon.
Registration is being taken at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills or online at chinohills.org/reconline.
Information: Coach Brad Brown at (951) 265-6173.
