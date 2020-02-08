Signups for the City of Chino and City of Chino Hills youth track meets are still available. Children born from 2005 to 2013 are eligible to compete. The City of Chino will host its meet at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Chino High School, 5472 Park Place in Chino. Cost is $10 for Chino residents, $20 for non-residents. Deadline to register is Saturday, Feb. 22. Pre-registration is required. For more information, visit teamsideline.com/chino or call 334-3258.
The City of Chino Hills will host its track meet at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 21 at Chino Hills High, 16150 Pomona Rincon Road. Participants are required to live in Chino Hills or attend school in the city. Cost is $13. Deadline to register is 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 13. Information: chinohills.org/trackandfield.
