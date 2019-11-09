Ayala, Chino Hills, Don Lugo and Ontario Christian high schools competed in CIF-Southern Section first-round games Friday night after Champion press time.
Second-round games are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 15, followed by semifinal games on Friday, Nov. 22 and championship games set for Friday, Nov. 29 and Saturday, Nov. 30.
Ayala High, the No. 1-ranked team in Division 6, hosted Los Osos in its first-round game. The Bulldogs finished 10-0 for the first time in school history and won the Palomares League championship. Chino Hills High tied for second in the Baseline League and traveled to Mayfair for a Division 5 game.
Don Lugo, the second-place team in the Mt. Baldy League, hosted Burbank in a Division 7 game and Ontario Christian, the second-place team in the Ambassador League, hosted Riverside Poly in a Division 11 game.
