Football
Division 5: 1. Culver City 2. Oxnard 3. Glendora 4. Yorba Linda 5. St. Paul 6. Diamond Ranch 7. Aquinas 8. Chino Hills 9. Lompoc 10. St. Bonaventure
Division 6: 1. Ayala 2. Kaiser 3. La Serna 4. Pacifica-Oxnard 5. Citrus Valley 6. Los Altos 7. San Jacinto 8. Apple Valley 9. Golden Valley 10. St. Margaret’s
Division 11: 1. John Muir 2. Beaumont 3. El Rancho 4. Marina 5. Chaffey 6. Pasadena 7. Hemet 8. Claremont 9. Ontario Christian 10. Xavier Prep
Cross country
Boys, Division 5: 1. Viewpoint 2. St. Margaret’s 3. Woodcrest Christian 4. Pacifica Christian 5. Flintridge Prep 6. Linfield Christian 7. Midland 8. Desert Christian 9. The Webb School 10. Ontario Christian.
Girls, Division 1: 1. Great Oak 2. Vista Murrieta 3. Saugus 4. Mira Costa 5. Quartz Hill 6. Ayala 7. Yucaipa 8. La Serna 9. West Ranch 10. San Clemente
