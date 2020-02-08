The CIF-Southern Section released the postseason brackets in boys and girls soccer and girls water polo this morning with first-round games beginning this week.
Playoff brackets in boys and girls basketball will be released at noon Sunday, Feb. 9.
Here's the playoff schedules for teams from the Chino Valley.
Boys soccer
First-round games scheduled for Wednesday, Feb, 12.
Division 4: Chino Hills (8-5-3, at large team from Baseline League) at Hesperia (16-0-2, Mojave River champion)
Division 5: Chino (9-4-4, Mt. Baldy League second-place team) at Marshall (13-1-3, Mission Valley League champion)
Division 5: Rancho Mirage (8-4-1, Desert Empire second-place team) at Ayala (15-2-2, Palomares League champion)
Division 6: St. Pius-St. Matthias-San Dimas wild-card game winner at Ontario Christian (14-1-3, Ambassador League champion)
Girls soccer
First-round games scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 13.
Division 3: Ayala (8-10-3, Palomares League third-place team) at La Serna (17-6-3, Del Rio League champion)
Division 6: Orange Vista (6-15-5, Sunbelt League second-place team) at Ontario Christian (13-7, Ambassador League second-place team).
Girls water polo
First-round games scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Division 6: Don Lugo (13-10, Mt. Baldy League third-place team) at Mark Keppel (16-8, Almont League second-place team).
