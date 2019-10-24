Chino Hills High junior Jacqueline Duarte, a three-time CIF-Southern Section track champion and last season’s 1,600m state champion, will miss the rest of the 2019 cross country season and the 2020 track and field year after suffering a knee injury in a soccer game Oct. 13.
Duarte last ran Oct. 12 at the Inland Empire Challenge cross country meet in Devore, placing second in a girls’ varsity sweepstakes race.
She won the 1,600m state championship with a time of 4:42.58 and has won four CIF-Southern Section track titles during the past two seasons.
Duarte has qualified for the CIF State Cross Country Finals in her freshman and sophomore years, including a 21st-place finish at last year’s race. She is also the back-to-back Baseline League cross country individual champion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.