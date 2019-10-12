Chino Hills resident LaMelo Ball, the youngest of the famous basketball Ball brothers, made history in Australia’s National Basketball League by becoming the first player to score 12 points, have 10 rebounds and five assists and steals without a turnover in his debut game.
Ball, the 6-foot-6 starting point guard for the Illawara Hawks, finished 6 of 16 from the field, including 0 for 5 from the three-point line in the Hawks’ 90-81 loss to the Brisbane Bullets.
Illawara traveled to the Perth Wildcats Friday and hosted the Cairnes Taipans Monday.
Ball, who played two seasons at Chino Hills High School and played professionally in Lithuania and in his father LaVar Ball’s Junior Basketball Association, is a projected top-three pick in next June’s NBA Draft.
