Pro football Hall of Famer Jackie Slater, a four-time NFC Conference Lineman of the Year, will be the guest speaker at the Let It Be Foundation’s golf tournament, scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 6 at Los Serranos Golf and Country Club in Chino Hills.
Entries for the golf tournament are sold out, but tickets to the dinner are available for $40.
The Let It Be Foundation provides funds for families of children diagnosed with cancer and other life-threatening diseases.
Slater will serve as the guest speaker of the dinner banquet, scheduled for 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Los Serranos, 15656 Yorba Ave.
He played in 279 games with the Los Angeles Rams from 1979 to 1995 and was the first player to play 20 seasons with the same team.
Slater played with the Rams in Super Bowl XIV, was selected to the Pro Bowl seven times during his career and was the National Football League Players Association NFC Offensive Lineman of the Year in 1983, 1986, 1987 and 1989.
He was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2001.
Dinner tickets are available at https://theletitbefoundation.webconnex.com/2020golfinfo.
