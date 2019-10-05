Don Lugo High’s junior varsity volleyball team went undefeated to capture the Garey High tournament title Sept. 21, beating Gabrielino High in the championship game. Other tournament victories came against Duarte, Garey and Providence high schools. Team members are Coach Serena Favela, Abby Olague, Aileen Mora, Alejandra Arroyo, Alyssa Palacios, Celeste Meyers, Emily Baucher, Kyla Rose, Lucy Benningazza, Mia Guillen, Rebekah Aguro, Ruby Landeros, Sierra Beltran, Sophia Vasquez, and Xandria Milhoan. Not pictured are Idalia Gutierrez and Anisa Guerrero.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.