OCHS’ Liebhart earns Coach of the Year award

After leading the Ontario Christian High girls’ volleyball team to its second straight CIF State Division title, head coach Paige Liebhart was named Cal-Hi Sports State Coach of the Year in girls’ volleyball last Saturday.
Coach Liebhart, who completed her 11th season at Ontario Christian, was in her ninth month of pregnancy when the Knights ran the table in November to win the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 and CIF State Division 2 titles, finishing the season at 38-3.
In 2018, the Knights won the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 and CIF State Division 3 titles with a 39-2 record.
Since the inception of the State Coach of the Year award in girls’ volleyball in 1975, Coach Liebhart is the third from San Bernardino County to win the honor, joining Redlands East Valley’s Krista Vansant in 2010 and Rim of the World’s Wendy Rush in 1983.
In 11 seasons at Ontario Christian, Coach Liebhart has an overall record of 207-97 and led the Knights to Ambassador League championships in 2011, 2012, 2018 and 2019.
