Chino Hills resident Carol Sarkissian qualified for the 58th annual U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur golf tournament, scheduled for Aug. 24-29 at Cedar Rapids Country Club in Iowa.
The 60-year-old shot a 74 at South Hills Country Club in West Covina last month during a qualifying event to earn her 10th trip to a USGA championship tournament.
She played in the U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur Championships in 2003, 2009 and 2018 and the U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur events in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013 and 2017.
The U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur golf tournament was first held in 1915.
