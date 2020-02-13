Children ages 5 to 11 can sign up for the Chino Valley YMCA basketball clinic, scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturdays, March 7 to April 11.
The clinic will be held on the outdoor basketball court at Chino Valley YMCA, 5665 Edison Ave., at Ayala Park in Chino.
Cost is $40 for YMCA members, $60 for non-members.
Information: 597-7445.
