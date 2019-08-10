Boxer Jonathan Torres, a 10-year-old weighing 80 pounds, won his division at the Sugar Bert Boxing Belt National Qualifier last weekend at the Ontario Convention Center.
Torres was awarded the championship belt, which was white with red trim and features gold plating.
Ricardo Navarro, 18, reached the championship match in his division and Sunne Rodriguez, a 15-year-old female fighter, went uncontested. All three fighters are members of the Chino Youth Boxing Club, which is scheduled to host its Summer Showcase at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25 at the Neighborhood Activity Center in Chino. Tickets are $12 for general admission, $5 for children 6 to 11 and free for children 5 and younger. The Neighborhood Activity Center is located at 5201 D St., Chino.
Information: 334-3260 or chinoboxingclub.com.
