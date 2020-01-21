The CIF-Southern Section announced its spring season playoff groupings in baseball, softball, track and field, boys’ volleyball, boys’ tennis and swimming for the 2020 season.
Baseball
Ayala High: Division 1
Chino Hills, Don Lugo and Ontario Christian high schools: Division 3
Chino High: Division 5.
Softball
Ayala and Chino Hills high schools: Division 1
Chino and Don Lugo high schools: Division 3
Ontario Christian High: Division 5.
Track and Field
Ayala and Chino Hills highs: Division 1
Chino and Don Lugo highs: Division 3
Ontario Christian High: Division 4.
Boys tennis
Ayala High: Division 1.
Chino Hills High: Division 4.
Chino and Don Lugo highs: Division 5.
Boys volleyball
Ontario Christian High: Division 4.
Don Lugo High: Division 6.
Swimming
Ayala and Chino Hills highs: Division 2.
Chino, Don Lugo and Ontario Christian highs: Division 4.
