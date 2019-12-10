Two Ontario Christian High and one Chino High sports teams are ranked in this week’s CIF-Southern Section polls, which are released Mondays throughout the high school sports season.
Girls basketball
Division 3A: 1. Dominguez 2. (tie) Pioneer and Torrance 4. (tie) Eisenhower and Long Beach Wilson 6. Viewpoint 7. Grace Brethren 8. Royal 9. (tie) Chino and Providence 11. La Quinta 12. Riverside Poly 13. (tie) Hillcrest and Rowland 15. Yucca Valley 16. (tie) Chadwick, West Covina and Compton.
Division 4AA: 1. Paloma Valley 2. La Salle 3. Xavier Prep 4. Ontario Christian 5. Riverside Notre Dame 6. Pilibos 7. Bassett 8. (tie) Santa Clara and Montclair 10. Portloa 11. Holy Martyrs 12. Inglewood 13. St. Pius X-St. Matthias 14. Pasadena Poly 15. Serrano 16. (tie) Moreno Valley and Garey.
Girls soccer
Division 6: 1. Desert Mirage 2. Ontario Christian 3. Rancho Mirage 4. Coachella Valley 5. Gabrielino 6. Marshall 7. Shadow Hills 8. Schurr 9. Nogales 10. Perris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.