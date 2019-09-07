The Ayala High girls’ cross country team captured the Great Cow Invitational varsity championship for the second straight year at Knabe Community Park in Cerritos, winning the large schools division title by 51 points last Saturday.
Ayala, the fifth-ranked team in Division 1 of the CIF-Southern Section, was led by a fourth-place overall finish by Shaina Berk’s time of 17 minutes, 50.8 seconds.
Los Alamitos High took second and Martin Luther King High of Riverside placed third in the 33-team race.
Ayala’s Yael Grimaldi placed second and Ko Akabori took third in the boys’ varsity race, leading the Bulldogs to a third place finish out of 36 teams. Grimaldi finished with a time of 15 minutes, 7.9 seconds and Akabori ran 15 minutes, 15 seconds.
In the girls’ junior varsity race, Ayala’s Melissa Delgado placed first in 20 minutes, 15.3 seconds and Roxanne Ehrig placed third overall in the girls’ freshman race in 19 minutes, 51.2 seconds.
Ayala High full results
The Bulldogs, along with Chino and Chino Hills high schools, are scheduled to compete today (Sept. 7) in the Cool Breeze Invitational at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.
Full results Boys varsity
Team standings: third out of 36 teams.
Individual results: Yael Grimaldi, second, 15:07.9; Ko Akabori, third, 15:15.0; Austin Lemus, 27th, 15:52.2; Sebastian Contreras, 29th, 15:52.8; Vincent Wood, 58th, 16:18.6.
Girls varsity
Team standings: first out of 33 teams.
Individual results: Shaina Berk, fourth, 17:50.8; Emma Bialy, 14th, 18:38.6; Megan Oh, 15th, 18:46.3; Brianna King, 21st, 19:02.2; Emily Garcia, 30th, 19:11.2.
Boys junior varsity
Team standings: fifth out of 22 teams.
Individual standings: Kenny Sunada, 19th, 17:29.6; Andrew Vela, 21st, 17:32.0; Franklin Peck, 23rd, 17:33.2; Ryan Chu, 35th, 17:54.8; Cristian Contreras, 37th, 18:00.6.
Boys sophomores
Team standings: 18th out of 22.
Individual results: Nicholas Schott, 49th, 17:43.4; Dominic Ruiz, 71st, 18:20.1; Damien Campos, 115th, 19:13.4; Ian Facenda, 222nd, 22:17.3; Gabriel Corpus, 237th, 23:43.3.
Girls junior varsity
Team standings: third out of 14 teams.
Individual results: Melissa Delgado, first, 20:15.3; Isabella Torres, seventh, 21:10.3; Samantha Martinez, 13th, 21:39.4; Brooklynn Valdez, 31st, 22:46.5; Maggie Lin, 47th, 23:38.1.
Boys’ freshman
Team standings: third out of 25 teams.
Individual results: Malachi Morris, seventh, 16:53; Nathan Tsai, 11th, 17:03.06; Ethan Annotti-Izumi, 37th, 18:29.7; Joshua Aguayo, 47th, 18:47.4; Christopher Sydnor, 48th, 18:50.1.
Girls freshman
Team standings: fourth out of 21 teams.
Individual results: Roxanne Ehrig, third, 19:51.2; Ava Cornell, 19th, 20:45.6; Kaitlyn Cerwinski, 50th, 21:46.5; Sarah Hinkle, 61st, 22:02.7; Jacqueline Reyes, 64th, 22:04.6.
