Two Chino Hills Junior All-American Football teams won Super Bowl trophies earlier this month.
The Jr. Pee Wee Division 1 team defeated Rialto, 48-0, in the title game, finishing with an undefeated 12-0 record during the 2019 season.
Team members are Head Coach Mark Morgan, assistant coach Damon Bland, assistant coach Alex Medyn, assistant coach Robert Garcia, assistant coach Mike Bateman, assistant coach Anthony Baker, athletic director Janice Jimenez, athletic director Angie Baker, team mom Natalie Morgan, Joshua Baker, Andrew Baldomino, Maddox Barrios, Cameron Bateman, Nicholas Bland, Miner Coberg, Julian Cotero, Matthew Galvan. Jake Garcia, Christopher Hernandez, Dylan Howard, Jacob Jimenez, Jack Koester, Anthony Lopez, Justin Lopez, Ryan Mata, Alexander Medyn, Noah Meza, Jake Morgan, Matthew Ochoa, Jayden Pantoja, A.J. Quijas, Gavin Reed, Nathan Sena, Keanu Vasquez and cheerleaders Alonah Mata, Abigail Fenwrick, Angie Quijas, Aaliyah Brown.
The Chino Hills Junior All-American Football and Cheer won the Micro 2 Division championship. Team members are Jesse Bernard, Andrew Ruiz, Gavin Whitney, Harshil Prajapati, Javier Ochoa, Zander Sorensen, Jesse Meza, Cash Griffin, Bradley Kozminski, James Van Hefwegen, Tristan Kinney, Aidan Widger, Nathan Maldonado, Geno Baez, Liam Kawamura, Brendan Saccone, Nolan Provost, Sergio Gonzalez, Preston Tukay, Secret Ramirez, Colton Eifler, Ezra Ayala, Nicholas Tsiamis, Joshua Ochoa, cheerleaders Sammy Reyes, Braylen Whitney, Gia Garcia, Rayleen Ramirez, Bella Ruiz, Morgan Saccone and Gabby Baez, head coach Dave Kinney, assistant head coach Jesse Meza, coach Edgar Maldonado, coach Mike Ruiz, coach Tom O’Dell, and athletic directors Tanya Baez, Emily Ruiz and Ryan Eifler.
