The Ayala High School girls' tennis team will travel to Palm Desert Wednesday afternoon for a CIF-Southern Section Division 1 first-round game.
The match will begin at 2 p.m. at Palm Desert High, 74910 Aztec Road in Palm Desert.
Ayala (13-2) finished second in the Palomares League standings. Palm Desert won the Desert Empire League title this season.
The winner of Wednesday's match will take on the Troy-Santa Margarita winner on Friday, Nov. 8 in a second-round match
