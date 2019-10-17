Several Chino Valley high school sports teams are ranked in this week’s top 10 polls, which are released Mondays throughout the high school sports season.
Football
Division 6
1. Ayala 2. Kaiser 3. La Serna 4. Pacifica/Oxnard 5. Citrus Valley 6. Los Altos 7. San Jacinto 8. Apple Valley 9. St. Margaret’s 10. Golden Valley.
Football,
Division 11
1. John Muir 2. Beaumont 3. El Rancho 4. Marina 5. Chaffey 6. Hemet 7. Pasadena 8. Claremont 9. Xavier Prep 10. Ontario Christian
Girls volleyball
Division 3
1. Ontario Christian 2. La Salle 3. Paloma Valley 4. Long Beach Wilson 5. South Torrance 6. Millikan 7. San Marcos 8. Notre Dame Academy 9. Dos Pueblos 10. Upland.
Girls cross country Division 1
1. Great Oak 2. Saugus 3. Mira Costa 4. Chino Hills 5. Vista Murrieta 6. Quartz Hill 7. Ayala 8. Yucaipa 9. La Serna 10. West Ranch.
